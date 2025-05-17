CASA's annual Superhero 5K participants run for a cause

Running shoes were laced up and capes were flying in the wind as runners participated in the annual CASA of the Coastal Bend’s Superhero 5k at the Heritage Park Saturday, May 17th.

With nearly 400 participants, the race was on starting with the kids.

CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates - is a non-profit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for children in foster care who have experience abuse or neglect.

The race is in its 20th consecutive year with participants of all ages sporting their superhero costumes.

As part of the event KRIS 6 News Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, had the honor of emceeing the event for their third year in a row.

CASA’s mission relies on community involvement in these events.

“This was important for us, for our community, and for their school as well. It’s all just part of helping out the community and helping when we do these races,” said Amanda Maldonado.

Amanda’s family has participated in the race with Dawson Elementary’s Running Club for multiple years.

She said it’s always a great thing to see the community support those in need.

The event also included a costume contest.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!