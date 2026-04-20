CASA of the Coastal Bend supporting foster children beyond the finish line

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Capes, costumes and community spirit filled the streets this weekend as hundreds gathered to support children in foster care through CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Around 500 participants took part in the organization’s annual Superhero 5K, transforming a fun run into a show of support for children who need a voice.

“There’s 5Ks every weekend, right? And this one’s special because it’s for a great cause,” said race winner Joshua Greses. “Not to mention it’s fun. We get to dress up as superheroes and just kind of live free.”

The event, now in its 21st year, raises funds and awareness for CASA’s mission of advocating for children in the foster care system. Volunteers serve as court-appointed advocates, ensuring a child’s needs are represented in court and throughout their case.

Organizers say events like the Superhero 5K are critical to sustaining that work.

But behind the costumes and celebration are stories that reflect the impact of that mission, including that of Angela Buckingham, a Corpus Christi mother of six.

Buckingham, now nearly seven years sober, said organizations like CASA of the Coastal Bend helped change the course of her life during her struggle with addiction.

“I was struggling with substance abuse. I needed a village to help me get through it,” Buckingham said.

She described her past as “pure chaos,” marked by instability and isolation.

“It was destructive… a very lonely time in my life,” she said. “I was a very broken woman.”

Her recovery came through a combination of community programs, treatment resources and consistent support, including CASA advocates who worked alongside her family.

“CASA was a breath of fresh air for me,” Buckingham said. “They embraced me… they truly are like angels to me.”

She said her advocates regularly checked in, helped assess her children’s needs and ensured their well-being remained a priority.

“They stepped into my world,” she said. “They advocated for my kids and made sure their voices were heard.”

Buckingham credits her children as her primary motivation to change.

“My children are the world to me,” she said. “I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”

Now a student at Del Mar College, she is working toward becoming a licensed chemical dependency counselor, with the goal of helping others overcome addiction.

“When people get clean, the community gets better,” she said.

Stories like Buckingham’s are why supporters say the Superhero 5K matters.

“Without CASA, I honestly don’t know if I would be here,” Buckingham said.

Organizers say CASA of the Coastal Bend serves more than 500 children each year and continues to seek volunteers to meet growing needs across the Coastal Bend.

Participants and organizers alike emphasized that while the event is fun, its mission is serious: ensuring every child in foster care has someone advocating for their future.

CASA officials say community members can support their work by volunteering, donating or attending future events.

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