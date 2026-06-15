CASA of the Coastal Bend seeks volunteers to be a voice for children in foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For hundreds of children in the Coastal Bend foster care system, having just one consistent adult can make a lasting difference. That's the message from CASA of the Coastal Bend, which is encouraging community members to become Court Appointed Special Advocates, commonly known as CASA volunteers.

The nonprofit currently serves about 400 children at any given time, many of whom have experienced abuse, neglect or other traumatic circumstances. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for a child's best interests and serve as a consistent presence throughout what can often be a complex and uncertain child welfare process.

Before working with a child, volunteers complete extensive screening and training. Once appointed, they gather information about the child's situation, communicate with everyone involved in the case and provide recommendations to the court. Advocates often become one of the few stable adults in a child's life during their time in foster care.

But CASA leaders say volunteering isn't the only way community members can help.

The organization is launching a new awareness campaign called "Sign Up and Speak Up," designed to increase visibility for the ongoing need for advocates across the Coastal Bend. Under the initiative, local businesses can display CASA materials in storefront windows, on counters or on billboards. Residents can also place yard signs at their homes, with materials provided by the organization at no cost. Churches, civic groups, workplaces and community organizations are also encouraged to invite CASA representatives to speak about foster care advocacy and volunteer opportunities. Organizers hope the campaign will spark conversations about the challenges facing children in foster care and inspire more residents to get involved.

CASA of the Coastal Bend

Those interested in becoming a volunteer advocate or participating in the awareness campaign can learn more at coastalbendcasa.org.

For children navigating the foster care system, CASA says one person willing to speak up can help change the course of a life.

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