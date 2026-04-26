Carroll Lane reconstruction project on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City council will vote Tuesday on a resolution to award a nearly $6 million construction contract for the rebuild of Carroll Lane between SPID and Holly Road.

Funding for the project comes from a 2022 bond proposal approved by voters.

If approved, the project will replace the current road with new asphalt pavement. The work also includes streetlight improvements and upgrades to the stormwater, water, wastewater and gas infrastructure.

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