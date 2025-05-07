Car insurance is on the rise. Here's some tips on how to save a few bucks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have noticed you’re paying more for car insurance in recent years. You aren’t the only one. In fact, car insurance has gone up over the past couple of years and is at the highest it’s ever been.

A number of things from accidents to driving violations can cause premiums to go up. Here are some ways to help you keep more money in your pocket.

Robert Valdez is an Agent Producer with Affordable Insurance of Texas. He said there’s so many factors that determine your rate and some of the discounts you can get right off the bat.

“Your age, your zip code, the likelihood that that vehicle get stolen or vandalized. If you’re married, if you’re a male, if you’re a female….” Valdez said.

The list goes on.

But he said one of the biggest discounts you can get on your car insurance bill is if you have six months of prior insurance. In fact, that specific discount can actually benefit other household members too when it’s time for them to start driving.

“It’s best to add your son or daughter to your policy because they get to take advantage of your discounts like if you’re a homeowner, if you have prior insurance, if you’re married,” Valdez said.

Some insurances also have some type of safe driving tracker to help save some money. But Valdez says there's a catch.

“We have to tell people to drive as if you have a glass of wine on the floorboard on the passenger side and you don’t want the wine to spill out. Nobody drives like that,” Valdez said.

He added that if you don’t drive as careful as insurance’s want you to with the tracker, there’s a chance your insurance rate could even go up.

Which is why he brings up another way to save money. Bundling. Owner of Discount AC/Heating Leonard Reyes said that’s what he uses to save some money. He has a total of four company vehicles, two personal vehicles and home insurance.

“Car insurance rates have just skyrocketed. Over the last three years, I’d say over 40% higher. I bundle my homeowners along with my auto for my personal cars and the business. I can only imagine if it weren’t bundled how high it would be,” Reyes said.

If you wind up getting some type of moving violation whether that’s improper lane changing, a speeding ticket, etc, your insurance can go up. But if you take a defensive driving course, there’s a chance it won’t take as big of a hit, but even the class itself comes at a cost.

“You still pay for the ticket, pay for the defensive driving class, order your motor vehicle report…” Valdez said.

Valdez said he’s seen rates as low as $60 a month, but that’s with discounts on top of discounts.

To find out what you qualify for, you can always shop around to see what fits your budget. Remember, different companies have different rates. And before you buy a new vehicle keep in mind that some cars are also naturally more expensive to insure.

