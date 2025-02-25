Candles lit, prayers offered at Corpus Christi Cathedral as Pope Francis' health concerns grow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At noon Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral, candles were lit, and prayers were offered for Pope Francis, who has captured the hearts of many around the world. For some, the pontiff is seen as a guiding light in troubled times.

Olga Rubalucaba, who is visibly emotional, shared her deep concern for the pope.

“I’m deeply touched that we might lose him, but I know he’s in God’s hands,” Rubalucaba said.

Known as the "People's Pope," Francis has been celebrated for his outreach to the poor, the marginalized, and those often overlooked.

Doug Dalman, a local parishioner, praised the pope’s efforts to bring attention to pressing global issues.

“He brought light to things that needed light,” Dalman said.

Despite his heavy responsibilities, Pope Francis is also known for his joyful spirit and sense of humor. Monsignor Douglas Courville of the Diocese of Corpus Christi recalled a light-hearted story during his time in the hospital.

“One day, his personal physician walked into the room and said, ‘Good morning, Holy Father,’ to which Pope Francis replied, ‘Good morning, Holy Son.’”

However, it is perhaps his call for unity and dialogue within the Church that may leave the most lasting impact.

“His greatest gift to the Church was that he dared to call us together and say: We need to listen to one another,” He called on an earlier understanding that the Holy Spirit speaks to all people," Monsignor Courville said.

Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi expressed hope for the pope’s recovery and the continued leadership of the Church.

“We pray and continue to pray that he will recover and continue to be the shepherd of the Catholic Church and the whole world,” Mulvey said.

