Candidate filing begins soon for Corpus Christi mayoral and council elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's political season is about to heat up.

Filing opens Monday, July 20, for anyone who wants to run for city office. The mayor's seat and seats for all 8 City Council members will be on the November general election ballot.

People interested in running for any of those seats can pick up candidate packets at the City Secretary's Office. There is a $100 filing fee.

Candidates will have from Monday, July 20, to Monday, Aug. 17, to pay that fee and complete the filing process.

A bond proposal will also be on the November ballot.

Residents who are not registered to vote must do so by Monday, Oct. 5.

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