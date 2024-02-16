TxDOT gives new updates on the construction of FM 624

CALALLEN, Corpus Christi- — The problems with FM 624 have persisted for a long time for people who live in the Calallen neighborhood. According to the Texas Department of Transportation data, 987 accidents have happened on the road in the last 10 years.

Neighbors around have voiced their concerns regarding the traffic and not enough lanes.

TxDOT has heard from the public since November at their first Virtual Open House where they proposed their improvement ideas.

Now, TxDOT Environmental Coordinator Kimberly Amy says they will be putting a plan into action. However, it will take some time for the improvements to be done.

"It's gonna be done in phases," she said when asked about the road. " It's going to take a little bit longer because they're going to have to work one lane at a time. The outcome of that, due to that additional inconvenience, is that it's gonna be a safer roadway."

The hope is that they’ll start by next year. TxDOT will widen the road to three travel lanes, add turn lanes, and a 10-foot sidewalk.

TxDOT spoke at the recent Northwest Business Association meeting in Calallen about the new changes on the way. Many, like city councilman Mike Pusley, were happy to hear the update.

"Anytime you have growth, you have growing pains," Pusley said. "FM 624 and Northwest Boulevard have been a part of that, so we're very excited to see these changes in the works."

"There is gonna be an opportunity for people to provide input on this project likely this summer, or late summer, early fall and we really encourage people to come to that meeting and continue to provide input because this is the type of project where we really do want to serve the community," Kimberly Amy said.

She says if anyone has any questions or concerns to share, she wants people to go to their website and let their voices be heard.

