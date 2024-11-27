The Ark Shelter faces staff shortage, calls for community support this holiday season

Over the past two decades, The Ark Shelter in Calallen has been a safe haven for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The shelter, which provides food, clothing, and care to children as young as infants, has become a vital resource for families in need. However, despite its ability to house dozens of children, the facility is currently accommodating only six due to a pressing staffing shortage.

Sister Milagros Tomo, the Board President at The Ark, spoke candidly to KRIS 6 News about the challenge, emphasizing the need for more staff.

"We need employees. We need people to work in the kitchen. We need a cook. We need people during the day and during the night," she explained.

The shelter is urgently seeking individuals aged 21 and up with a clean background check to help fill these critical roles. In addition to staffing support, The Ark is also calling for donations of new toys this holiday season to ensure the children in their care can experience the joys of Christmas, despite being away from their families.

Sister Milagros shared that, while the children may not be with their families this holiday, the staff is committed to making the season special.

"The kids shouldn't have to suffer for that. That is why I put up the Nativity. We decorate here as much as we can because we want the kids to enjoy Christmas," she said.

The shelter has long relied on the generosity of the community, and Sister Milagros expressed gratitude for the ongoing support.

"We cannot do it alone. I know the community needs us, and we need the community. Together, we can make a difference in a child's life," she said.

As the holiday season approaches, The Ark Shelter continues its mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment for vulnerable children. With the help of community members, the shelter hopes to overcome its current staffing challenges and ensure that every child in its care receives the attention and love they deserve.

For more information on how you can help, or to donate toys, please contact The Ark Shelter at 361-241-6566 or email mtormo@ark4kids.com.

