New water tank planned to fix Calallen's low-pressure problems

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Calallen residents like Marie Holder, having good water pressure is a luxury they rarely experience.

"It's low. Really low," Holder said, describing the water pressure in her home.

Holder told KRIS 6 she has been dealing with the problem of low water pressure for quite some time, and the current water restrictions have only made the situation worse.

"We noticed our water pressure problem for some time. I would say as far back as a year but significantly in the past six months," Holder said.

The issue extends beyond Holder's home, affecting many residents in the Calallen area and making everyday household chores more challenging.

District 1 City Councilman Everett Roy acknowledged the longstanding problem.

"For years, Calallen has had an issue with their water pressure," Roy said. "You know, during the time, we didn't have a drought, and everybody was watering their grass on the certain days designated. It's even worse."

City leaders are now working to address the issue by acquiring land off Northwest Boulevard and FM 1889 to install a new water tank.

City of Corpus Christi

"This storage tank is going to be able to allow us to have an increased water pressure. At the same time, we'll be able to store water because Calallen is growing, which is a good thing," Roy explained.

Residents like Holder are hopeful the project will bring much-needed relief.

"It's a need. We definitely need it out here. We just want to make sure it's built correctly," she said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

