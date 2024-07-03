Name a more iconic duo: "Dink & Drink" bouncing into Calallen

Dink & Drink is a new business coming to the Calallen area where people can play America's fastest-growing sport..... pickleball.

"It's easy to learn," North Padre resident David Eckenrode said when describing the sport. "It's fun to play and a very social game."

Dink and Drink

76-year-old Eckenrode and 62-year-old Lori Jones are avid pickleball players that play across the Coastal Bend.

Along with many others, they are excited to hear of new courts coming to the area.

"We're very excited," Jones said. "I mean everyone I know is very excited about it. We will drive. I live on the island but I'm happy to drive to Calallen to play at a nice facility like this because we don't have anything like this yet in Corpus like they do in Houston, and San Antonio they are popping up everywhere."

According to co-owner Southern Winn, this project has been two years in the making

"Pickleball is a unique experience," he said. I think the vast majority of the community is very welcoming and come check us out."

Dink & Drink will be located at 14325 Northwest Boulevard at the old Landshark gym location.

The facility will offer indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, live music, food, drinks, and other amenities for people who attend.

As for the timeline for the business, KRIS 6 News spoke with the owners, and they say Dink & Drink is about 85 percent complete.

"I strongly suggest try it," Co-owner Rebecca Pina said. "Just try it once. You don't ever have to try it again. One match takes twelve minutes and it's a little part of your day."

Owners tell KRIS 6 News that they are aiming to open Dink & Drink by the end of this year.

To stay updated on the opening date, go to dinkandrinkcc.com or their Facebook page.

