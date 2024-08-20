Local Cub Scout packs are looking to grow membership

Pack 65B of Scouting America held its first registration meeting to introduce parents and kids to what's in store this year.

The meeting was filled with current and future Cub Scouts alongside their parents.

On the national level, packs around the country are having problems with membership, which local head scouts say this is caused due to summer sports and the time that has to be dedicated to scouting.

"I think the struggle is when they come in and see what is and they expect a short-term result," Den Leader & Assistant Pack Manager Adam Harrison said." Just like a soccer season or baseball season, they know it's just three or four months of that but with scouting it's a long-term life goal. It's not something that you can do for one season and be done with it. I think parents see that and get discouraged."

To improve membership numbers, Scouting America has allowed packs to come up with new events such as community service, program adventures, derbies and scout's favorite activity....... camping.

"We put up a tent and do Cracker Barrel," Cub Scout Waylon Gaines said. "Cracker Barrel is basically roasting some s'mores and talking. Then you can once you get to a certain age, you can sleep in tents with each other, so last year we called our tents the bear den. It was fun."

In addition, the packs are willing to work with parents and their kid's busy schedules throughout the year

They just ask the public to do one thing: Give it a shot to help your kid's future.

"Just like when you're raising your kids, you don't raise them for one year," Harrison said. "Even in college, you're still raising your kids. We want to set them up for life and I think scouting is a great way to do that."

If your child is interested in joining, visit beascout.org, put in your zipcode in and you’ll find more information about packs in your area.

