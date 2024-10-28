Just like Wendy's, new businesses continue to open in Calallen

Months ago, neighbors would drive through Calallen with anticipation of new businesses opening.

As of Monday, the places where coming soon signs once stood are now replaced with the opening signs of new locations.

One of those locations includes Wendy's, located off Northwest Boulevard.

It officially opened its doors on Monday, and so far, it has seen a ton of community support.

"Several of customers in the Corpus Christi market, you know, were asking us when we are coming to Calallen," Wendy's Operations official David Gallegos said. "Calallen has been growing a bit, right? So we wanted to be a part of that."

Establishments such as Mike Cotten's Barbeque and more that recently opened have also been well received by neighbors.

However, it doesn't stop there. New establishments like IHOP, Wildcat Meat Market and a Pilot Gas Station are still expected to come to the area.

In addition, Dink and Drink, a pickleball spot we covered previously, is expected to open its doors sometime by early 2025.

"Calallen has such a strong sense of community, and we are really excited to be part of it," Dink and Drink Owner Southern Winn said. It's definitely a growing area. Friends and family are welcome to come."

As you can see, business growth in Calallen isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As new businesses open here, we’ll keep you informed here at Kris 6 News.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.