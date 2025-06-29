How to keep your lawn green during stage 3 water restrictions

For many residents across the Coastal Bend, lawn care isn’t just about looks—it’s a lifestyle. Just ask Ruben Barrera of Calallen.

"To touch the soil and take care of the environment, it allows me to get grounded,” Barrera said. “And I think it’s becoming more popular because people are looking for those outlets.”

But with scorching summer temperatures and Stage 3 water restrictions in effect, keeping your lawn lush can feel like a losing battle. Many residents have been reaching out for advice—and there are smart, sustainable ways to make sure your yard stays green without going against the rules.

Lawn-Saving tips from the experts

Local landscaper Christopher Marquez says it all starts with how you mow.

“I wouldn’t recommend cutting it really short,” he said. “Keeping grass a little taller helps retain soil moisture and provides some shade to the roots. What also helps is if you add some mulch to your trees and your plants.”

Here are some additional water-wise lawn care tips:

Raise your mower blades

Leaving your grass slightly higher—about 3 inches—shields the soil from the sun and helps it hold onto moisture longer.

Mulch around trees and plants

Mulch helps insulate roots and reduces water evaporation. It’s an easy, affordable way to keep plants hydrated longer. Lawn clippings also helps the soil retain moisture.

Use drought-resistant plants

Consider adding native or drought-tolerant plants to areas where grass struggles to grow. They require less water and can thrive in our local climate.

Hardscape smart

In areas where nothing grows, try adding decorative gravel, stone paths, or potted plants. It adds beauty without the water demand.

Aerate your lawn

Aerating (poking holes in soil) reduces soil compaction and allows water to reach the roots more easily. It's especially effective before the hottest months.

Avoid fertilizing during drought

Grass can withstand drought

Bermuda & St. Augustine grass can last up to multiple weeks without water and can recover quickly once nutrients are received.

Install rain barrels around property

Rain barrels are an eco-friendly solution to collect runoff from your roof that you can reuse later. Barrera swears by them.

“Let’s say I’m putting in a brand-new plant—well, instead of bothering the city, I can go to my rain barrel source and use that,” he explained.

City support is available

Corpus Christi city officials say programs are available to help residents manage their water use responsibly, including rain barrel distribution and wastewater reuse options for irrigation.

By being strategic with your landscaping and water use, you can keep your yard healthy—and stay in line with local restrictions.

Every drop counts, especially now.

