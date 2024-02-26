Hilltop Community Center upgrades set to begin during spring

The Hilltop Community Center has been a staple in the Calallen area for many decades and has not seen any improvements until now. Renovations to the center are now expected to begin in the spring.

The building was once a tuberculosis clinic, a hospital in the 1950's and now is considered a Texas landmark.

Nueces County commissioners decided to put over $9 million into improvements last February after past county officials wanted to demolish it.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez pushed to save the facility to keep a piece of Coastal Bend history alive.

"The bones are very sturdy," Hernandez said regarding the building's structure. "It's gone through several hurricanes, and it's proven itself that it is a good safe building. We just need to bring it back to life and fix it and modernize it."

Some of the improvements include:



Installation of solar panels

New front office space

A larger courtyard

Orchard & Victory garden

Basketball court

Park visitors voiced their opinions about the upcoming updates and they are joyful about what's to come.

"I'm excited about the renovations coming," Calallen resident Colton Cunningham said. "Maybe they can do something to the park a little make it look a little nicer in there too. I'm also excited about what they're going to be doing at the community center itself and maybe I'll check out some of the activities they have over there as well."

People who visit this park should see those changes later this year.

