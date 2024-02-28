HEB is coming to Calallen....or not?

On Tuesday, someone posted in the Calallen Community Facebook page that the plot of land located on the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and FM 1889 will be the location for a proposed HEB.

The post gained traction from locals who have been pleading for a new store to come to the area. Many were excited to see the good news.

After doing some digging, KRIS 6 News found HEB has owned the property since 2012, but when reporters reached out to the grocery chain they said there's no plans for the area at this time.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke with City councilman Mike Pusley who explained how hard it's been for them to get any information from the grocery store chain.

"An HEB in the Calallen area would really be beneficial to that are," he said. "So, we hope that maybe in the very new future that they may decide to put a store there. We met with their officials on numerous occasions and they've just been totally non-committal about what their plans are going to be for the future."

KRIS 6 News also spoke with some local shoppers who said they are still hope a new store will come one day.

"We would like to see one on 624, you know with the apartments and the schools and everything else that grow out there," local resident Annie Petru said while shopping in Calallen. "We really need more closer spots. The next step is to have a nice big grocery store."

As of now there aren't any plans in motion to develop an HEB in the area. We will be sure to keep you updated on possible developments in the future.

