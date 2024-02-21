Hazel Bazemore Park unveils new splash pad & restrooms

Hazel Bazemore Park is a 77.6 acre park located on the Nueces River. It's a great place for activities like picnics, swimming and fishing.

After today, there will be more choices for park goers as a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park to introduce the new splash pad and renovated restrooms.

Dozens of county workers and officials were in attendance to see the new improvements for themselves.

Nueces County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez spoke in front of the crowd and thanked the everyone who took only three months to get the project done.

"I'm very proud of how things turned out," he said about the park. "I'm proud of the people that worked it, I'm proud of my public works folks and proud of my parks directors and their people. They always seem to come across for us, for all of the commissioners when we ask them to do something."

The new renovated restrooms will also have handicap accessibility as well as regular access.

The splash pad and restrooms are located next to the playground and will be open from 8 am to 8 pm everyday.

Some avid park goers at the event were excited about the new design and believe that it will help the attendance at the park of all ages, for years to come.

"The kids like to get out," resident Richard King said. "They don't like just to stay at home. Bring them to the park and play on the swing and you know, let them run through the deal. It's nice to have it set up for the kids."

So, what's next for Hazel Bazemore park? Nueces County is planning to add a dog park and make renovations to the hawk watching posts sometime in the near future.

