Corpus Christi Water says tap water is safe despite reports of change in odor, taste

CALALLEN, Texas — Corpus Christi water officials say they are monitoring the water supply after complaints from residents in the Calallen area.

Corpus Christi Water says customers "may notice a temporary earthy or musty taste and odor in their tap water," but that the water remains compliant with federal and state standards.

The change is due to "naturally occurring compounds" that can form due to sunlight, higher temperatures and nutrients.

They reiterate that, while smell or taste may change, the water supply is safe for drinking, cooking, and everyday use.

Water officials say they are adjusting treatment at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant to improve water aesthetics.

In the meantime, refrigerating tap water in a covered pitcher can lessen the odor for some people. Officials say you should not add extra chlorine or household chemicals to tap water.

Any water quality concerns can be reported to 311.