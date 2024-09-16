Corpus Christ has long been know as "The Birdiest City in America," but why?

If you look up to the trees or the skies, you can see many birds across the Coastal Bend flying throughout the Coastal Bend.

Different types of bird species from hummingbirds, hawks, raptors, vultures and more have been spotted in this area, totaling up in the millions.

But what makes the Coastal Bend special? Well, according to bird migration experts, Corpus Christ is "The Birdiest City in America" due to certain factors such as prey, climate, and the variety of different environments.

"The Coastal Bend of Texas, particularly Corpus Christi has a variety of habitats," Hawkwatch Lead Observer Libby Even said. "We have the river, red Permian areas we got marshes and then you get into the bays and that's really it. There's so many different habitats and great weather."

In addition, the Corpus area is also a popular land spot due to the ways they travel.

"It's all about mechanics," Hawkwatch Volunteer Clay Taylor said. "It's just like when you go to Dallas, and you get all those interstate highways that all come together. Well, here in Corpus Christi we get flyways. So, these are all the major bird flyways when the birds are migrating south or back north. If you notice, a lot of them go through the Coastal Bend."

However, the birds will not be the only ones flocking to this area. Bird watching enthusiasts from across the county and the world will be making their way here to witness the migrations this month and learn more about birds in general.

"People come from everywhere," Hawkwatch International Mirgation Countter Caroline Wolfe-Merritt said. "I was most recently in San Diego. People come from Carolina, Michigan, Arizona and the UK sometimes. We can expect a pretty large community turnout. During peak migration, people will come in all over to see what's happening in the skies. It's kind of magical".

Peak migration will occur on September 27th-29th, which is when the Celebration of Flight will take place at Hazel Bazemore Park. The event is free for all and food presentations and more are planned for the exciting weekend coming up.

