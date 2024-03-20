Colten Paige's Family keeps his memory alive through foundation

Fire Marshal Randy Paige, father of son Colten Paige, was a great influence on him.

Colten wanted to help people out just like his Dad — but in a different way.

"We thought he was gonna go through engineering at the time, and he goes, 'Dad, that's not what I want to do,'" Paige said when reminiscing about the conversation with his son.

"I want to be a police officer. I want to be in the FBI one day," Colten told his Father.

After graduating from Calallen High School, Colten decided to go for his dream by attending Del Mar College to earn his degree in Criminal Justice.

He was three semesters into his journey until he took his life in December 2015 at the age of 19.

After his death, his family decided to carry on his name by starting a foundation in honor of him by giving back and advocating for suicide prevention.

"About four months after he passed, we got in touch with the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to find out how we could set up a scholarship fund," he said. "So we went through with that. We had our first walk and raised money for it."

Over the past decade, the foundation has been able to give out scholarships every year to Calallen students.

This year, the family has raised about $1,300 so far this year and asks anyone to donate to the cause if they'd like to.

Donations will close in April, and they will give out scholarships to a pair of Calallen High School seniors in May.

"Really, it's more for the awareness. That's why we want the people there and if they want to donate to Colten's Scholarship Fund. We give two scholarships out every year, and we're hoping to be able to do this for many years after my wife and I are gone."

Mr. Paige says they will hold their annual walk this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. here at Calallen Middle School. He asks the community to come out to join them in honor of Colten.

" I Just hope that he'd be proud of us doing this," he said. "Suicide is never the answer."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.