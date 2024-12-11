City Council discusses economic boost through proposed Calallen Town Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen area of Corpus Christi could see an increased economic boom with the addition of an extensive shopping center.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Corpus Christi City Council approved a tax incentive agreement to bring a multi-million dollar retail and restaurant center, dubbed the Calallen Town Center to town. The center would be built in three phases, with the final completion date set for 2027.

This is a rendition of the center layout:

The project, located at the northwest corner of I-69 and CR-52, consists of restaurants and a 14,000-square-foot retail center intended for local or small businesses, with a total private investment of nearly $54 million.

The resolution voted on Dec. 10 would give the developer $5.2 million in tax incentives through economic development grants and ad valorem and sales tax rebates.

The project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for local taxing entities, including the City, Nueces County, Del Mar College, and Calallen ISD. Over the next 10 years, the development is exoected to yield over $18.4 million in revenue.

