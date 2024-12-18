CCAS rehoming program to stunt increase in abandoned pets

Neighborhood News reporter Tyrese Boone was scrolling on Facebook when he came across a post regarding a pack of dogs being abandoned at Hazel Bazemore Park.

Neighbors under the post were not happy to hear the news as this has been going on for a while.

“Our stray problem and our abandoned problem, here locally, is very dire," Kim Grigg said.

Neighbors across the city and animal helpers such as Grigg have been seeing an increase of dogs being left, especially in the Calallen area.

“People drive out to the county and think no one is going to see them," she said. "They dump their animal, drive off and leave the animals to fend for themselves."

In addition, this issue is also affecting Corpus Christi Animal Care Services as they are almost at capacity.

However, their Home-to-Home program, that has been available since September, has been helping. It was started as a way to find new homes for pets that are no longer wanted by their current owners.

"With Home-to-Home, you can log in, create a username, a ID and upload any information about a pet that you can’t keep for any reason," Animal Care Services Director Kathleen Chapa said.

In the past two weeks, about 57 pets have been brought in, neutered, and placed in a foster home to be taken care of. But are they safe?

“When it comes to foster care parents, how do you guys make sure that these pets are put in the right place so that they won’t be neglected again?" Boone asked Chapa.

"So, you come out and fill out information there’s specific questions, we do some background in our computer system to see if they ever adopted from us before or fostered before," she replied.

No matter if you’re having financial problems, no time, or would like a fresh start, this program is encouraged to attack the stray pet problem one paw.....or step at a time.

“A lot of families see their pets as one of their children or a member of their family," Chapa said. "You'd want a member of your family to go to a good home, so this is a very good way to do that."

