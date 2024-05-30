Calallen Railroad crossing receives improvements...finally

Two months ago, the railroad crossing on Leopard Street near Interstate 37 caused headaches for drivers who would have to go across it to get to where they were going.

Now, people in the area are already seeing the changes occur to the crossing.

The Union Pacific Railroad started putting asphalt on the road, working Tuesday overnight and Wednesday morning during road closures to finish up the project.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone heard the news, he decided to reach back out to bus driver Kathy Rokohol about the tracks and she said it feels good to finally get this solved.

"It's about time," she said. "It's been so long they neglected us and I called and called and called. I know a lot of other people have too."

As the community got wind of the news, a couple of residents took to social media and also expressed their happiness with the improvements to the road.

Although people are happy to see the crossing being addressed, they hope that the problem does not steer back around.

"Well, I'll give it a couple of days to see if they get the worst side done," Rokohl said. "If they don't, you better believe I'm calling."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.