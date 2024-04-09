Calallen ISD to add fencing around schools in the district

Calallen ISD approved a item in their school board meeting Monday that proposed a project for security fencing and access control gates for Calallen High School and middle school. These schools will receive fencing in the future along with current projects that are wrapping up at their intermediate and elementary schools.

Superintendent Emily Lorenz said that the projects total is about $790,000 and the idea came due to meeting certain guidelines.

"Our audit suggested additional fencing or cleaning up some of the fencing we currently have on campus," she said. "A lot of us came out of the safety audit and we wanted to make sure he had things up to date. This was also included as a portion of Texas Education's safety guidelines and requirements."

The perimeter will consist of a combination of chain link and ornamental estate fencing.

In addition, the will be vehicle entry points, as well as personnel gates will be access controlled and integrated into their current security system.

Lorenz said that's its so important for their schools to have this new security going forward.

"Safety and security today is our highest priority for any school district, especially in Calallen ISD. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. That's why were here. We're here cause of kids and we want to to make sure they come to school in a safe environment that they know is safe," she said.

The first round of activities, which encompasses the elementary and intermediate grades should be completed by Aug. 1. KRIS 6 News will keep you updated as construction begins on the fencing of the other schools.

