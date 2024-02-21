Calallen ISD begins search for Athletic Director & Head Football Coach

CALALLEN, Corpus Christi- — Calallen ISD held a school board workshop regarding the vacant Athletic Director and Football Head Coach position after Coach Steve Campbell retired last week.

Dozens of Wildcat staff, players and supporters were at the meeting to hear presentations from potential search firms in the Calallen High School Library.

Two search firms made a presentation to the crowd and opened the floor for questions.

Supporters in attendance were allowed to speak in front of the school board and voice their opinions. Although there were mixed emotions everybody wants the same thing.

“We can get someone that’s going us to round five or get us into that state championship and hopefully eventually win it because we definitely have the talent that is here," Calallen resident Teresa Paul said. "So, it would be nice to see us continue in that right direction."

CISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz did not speak to the media at the meeting but sent a response via email:

"Calallen ISD administration and school board are working diligently to find the best possible Athletic Director for our students, staff, and community. Our first step is today’s workshop, where we will begin the process of identifying a search firm. We hope to have a team in place and launch the search within the next two weeks. Our goal is to ensure we have the best possible outcome for our district moving forward."

The school board will hold another meeting next Monday to listen to two new search firms present their ideas.

