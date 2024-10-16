Calallen High School Marching Band preparing to perform at UIL Regionals

When it comes to successful programs at Calallen High School, the marching band has been able to represent the district on a state level.

For the past four years, the marching band has been able to make it to state and have been finalists multiple times.

Now, with the road to state underway, band director Jeffery Valperts and his band have been preparing for their UIL performance this year since this summer.

"We spend about two weeks doing training, conditioning, and started practicing on the show Aug. 1," he said. "Then we start putting together the show little by little and our show's progressing through learning the drill, the music. We've been adding props to the show. We've been adding choreography and costumes to the show."

Calallen's performance this year is called "I'll Be Watching You", with a performance time of about eight minutes.

They will be performing in front of fans and judges, along with other 4-A bands.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the band will then see if they'll move to the next stage.

Senior members of the band said they are ready to show the audience the show they prepared and perform at their best level.

"As Mr. Vaplerts tells us all the time that our tradition is excellence and he holds us to super high standards," Senior Band Member Noah Denton said. "So it's not really necessarily about the place we get in the competition, it's just as long as we're walking off the field feeling really confident in what we put out there for the audience."

The Calallen High School Band's UIL performance will take place at Calallen High school's Phil Danaher Stadium. The band encourages the community to come out and see their performance this weekend.

If the band receives a score of 1 from the judges, they will advance to area preliminaries.

