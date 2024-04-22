Calallen High School Band holding mattress fundraiser this weekend

The Calallen High School Band will be holding a fundraiser this Saturday where they will be selling mattresses and more.

This is not the first time the Wildcat band boosters have sold mattresses as a fundraiser, but it is the first time since the COVID pandemic.

According to their band director Jeff Valperts, different types of mattresses, frames, sheets, and other bedding needs will be sold in their band hall during the fundraiser in the band hall.

Supporters who attend the event could get up to at least 60% off of these retail items, which the band will use to fund their program's needs.

"All of the funds that go into the band boosters they can be used as far as designing our marching band show, which is not a cheap thing to do these days with contemporary march design," Valperts said. "It also goes towards buying new equipment for the students. It goes towards buying meals for the students. It will help the students on their band trips etcetera.

Along with the mattress sale, in the parking lot outside of the hall, attendees could get their car washed by students.

Bounce houses, food vendors, a bake sale and more will be available at the event.

Even the Calallen's Band Booster president Amanda Lane said that this is an event you don't want to snooze on.

Just come out and support the Calallen Band," Lane said. "We're state finalists, four years in a row. It's just a great opportunity to buy a mattress. If not, come eat and come out and let your kids play. Come and get your car washed. We just asked you to come out and support our band."

The fundraiser will take place from 10 am - 5 pm on April 27th at the band hall at 4001 Wildcat Dr. in Calallen.

