Calallen Baseball and Softball teams win big over Tuloso- Midway

Rivals Tuloso Midway and Calallen's baseball and softball teams took the field in their first games of the season and we have the results.

In the first inning of the baseball game, Tuloso-Midway got off to a hot start with a base hit from catcher Erik Flores and he sped his way to second base. The Warriors were able to get two runners on base but couldn’t finish the inning with a score.

Now the Wildcats are up for bat and they lit it up with Drayson Gamez, and two more Wildcats on base led to 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning with a hit from Drayton Mitchell, Calallen was able to bring in another run the end of the first inning to push the lead to 2-0.

The Wildcats would extend the with three more runs as they finished with a convincing 5-0 win over the Warriors.

Across the way, the softball game between the Lady Wildcats was underway.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Lady Wildcats were aiming to take the lead as Kylie Butcher hits a ground ball and gets to first base.

Along with base hits from Brookelynn Meador and Braelyn Brady, the Lady Wildcats took a 3-1 lead going into the fourth inning.

Then, the Cherokees are at bat and they’re not going down without a fight. Avari Andrade hits a ground ball and gets to first base.

The Cherokees continued to get runners on base, but the pitching from Jordyn Thibodeaux stopped them from adding to their score.

Ultimately, the Lady Wildcats would take home a 10-1 win over the Cherokees.

