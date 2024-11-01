Blood River Haunted House: A Spooktacular Community Tradition

As Halloween night begins, the sounds of excitement and screams fill the air at the Blood River Haunted House, drawing in eager visitors from the neighborhood.

Located on Wood River Drive, this haunted house has become a beloved annual event, created by the Tierney family in honor of a fallen brother and friend. The couple started this project years ago with a vision - not only to entertain, but also to strengthen community ties.

“It brings the community together. It gives you the opportunity to be what you want to be. All the kids come out, including the teenagers, and it gives them something to do,” J.D. Tierney said. “It keeps them off the streets and gives them a neighborhood experience.”

The haunted house officially opened its doors around 5 p.m. and will continue to welcome visitors throughout the Halloween season, as long as the crowds keep coming. With a blend of live actors, animations, and carefully crafted scares, attendees are treated to a thrilling experience that leaves them wanting more.

Local resident Johnathan Ortiz shared his excitement.

“The last part. The lady almost got me. She almost came out of there. Even though it was daylight, I almost screamed!” he said excitedly.

His enthusiasm was echoed by other neighbors, who praised the creativity and effort that went into the haunted house.

“It was very interesting. I loved the way it felt and how it looked. I loved the experience and of course I would come back next year; it’s pretty nice,” Ortiz said.

The Tierney's expressed their gratitude to the community for its support and participation.

“We appreciate everyone coming out to visit our haunted house. We’ll see you next Halloween!” they said.

As families and friends gather for this festive occasion, the Blood River Haunted House continues to be a cherished tradition, fostering connections and providing a safe space for thrills 'n' chills during the Halloween season.

