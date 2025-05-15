Bargain hunters flock to new Ollie's store in Calallen

Shoppers rushed to find deals at the grand opening of a new Ollie's store in Calallen.

The discount retailer, known for its motto "Good Stuff Cheap," welcomed eager customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

"And I saw a grand opening. I wasn't prepared, I'm like, I'm going to check it out. It's awesome. Lots of great prices here," one shopper said.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

The store offers a variety of discounted merchandise, including books, which surprised some customers.

"I didn't even know Ollies' had books until today... and there's a lot of good kids' books," another customer said.

Shoppers also mentioned the store's rewards program as an added benefit.

"I love discounts. The more points that you accumulate, they send you discounts periodically," a customer said.

The new Ollie's location is located across the street from Walmart in the former Big Lots building on 4101 U.S. Interstate-69.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

