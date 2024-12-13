Are there too many shopping centers in Calallen? We asked neighbors

Corpus Christi City Council approved a tax incentive on Tuesday, Dec. 11, that could add a new shopping center to Calallen.

According to city officials, the plaza will be built around the lots surrounding the hobby lobby. It will include different types of clothing outlets, retail stores and restaurant, which could allow the area to compete with neighboring cities.

“Now that we have a little bit of competition from Portland, we definitely want to make sure we capture that market, especially from the surrounding areas and surrounding cities," Director of Economic Development Arturo Marquez said.

The total project will be about $54 million, which will be mostly funded through private money. The city will pay 5.2 million over the next decade to offset some of the costs.

As for the economic impact of this center, more jobs will come.

In addition, over 18 million dollars are projected in property tax revenue over 10 years and most importantly, popular stores for the neighbors.

“The developers are bringing in national retail stores, which are nationally recognized," He said. People will see them and seek them out.

When Neighborhood News reporter Tyrese Boone talked to neighbors in the area, most are excited to hear about the opportunity. However, some have their doubts.

“The idea of putting more money, new money, into new properties, where we have five points who are struggling, we got the Robstown outlet mall…..absolutely struggling," Jo Cummings, Director of Birdpost Marketplace said.

That’s not all, with other shopping areas opening here, local business owners are also worried they might lose customers to the competition or even close for good.

City officials believe this center will do the opposite.

"By doing this it’s going to help the surrounding areas with the small businesses," Marquez said. "They’re going to be going to the shopping centers, shop there and essentially spreading that money in the surrounding areas.”

As for the project's timeline, it will be done in three phases with construction possibly beginning in 2026.

