CCPD investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city's Northside

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city's Northside.

According to CCPD Chief Mike Markle, two CCPD officers arrived at the city detention center on Leopard Street with a prisoner around 2:12 p.m. They were doing paperwork when a man armed with a handgun started shooting in the neighborhood, then turned the gun on the two CCPD officers. One of the officers returned fire, hitting the shooter twice.

Adam Beam

Tenny Henderson was stepping off the bus when she heard shots fired. "You usually think it's tires or cars misfiring, but that was gunshots."

"We heard two gunshots and we stopped and looked around and then I looked up and seen a young man walking towards a cop shooting, he shot some more and a cop asked him to stop and he wouldn't stop. "

Both CCPD officers and the prisoner they were traveling with were not injured, but the shooter died in the hospital afterward, Markle said. Footage from the camera from inside the city detention center has been reviewed, but there are other cameras in the area that will be pulled and assessed.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, until the investigation is complete.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News

The call of an officer-involved shooting came in around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Officers have closed the 3300 block of Leopard Street, Nueces Bay Boulevard, and Antelope Streets.

