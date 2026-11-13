Burn Pits 360 seeks gift-wrapping volunteers, holiday sponsors to support local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Looking for a way to spread holiday spirit?

Burn Pits 360's Warrior Support Center has two ways for the Corpus Christi community to give back this holiday season — by volunteering to wrap gifts or by donating.

Burn Pits 360 Facebook page

The organization needs volunteers to wrap gifts at La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi on Friday, November 27, Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29.

Several shifts are available each day, so volunteers can bring a friend, family or an entire team.

Every gift wrapped helps support veterans and military families. Those who can't make it in person can still donate.

Volunteers can sign up for a shift at here, and donations can be made at here. For questions, email admin@burnpits360.org or call 361-752-4003.

Burn Pits 360 seeks in-kind sponsorships for Hope for Heroes

Burn Pits 360 is also looking for in-kind sponsorships to support its 2026 Hope for Heroes celebration, which aims to bring holiday joy to veterans, military families and first responder families.

The organization is seeking local businesses and talented individuals willing to donate:



Photography

A balloon arch

Desserts

Face painting

DJ services

Decorations

Burn Pits 360 Facebook

In exchange, Burn Pits 360 will offer sponsorship highlights recognizing the business and its support for the families served.

The Hope for Heroes celebration is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Robstown Young Futures.

Donated time, talent and services can help create a holiday filled with smiles, connection and cherished memories. Businesses and individuals interested in partnering can email admin@burnpits360.org or call 361-752-4003.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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