Built by Coastal Bend veterans, for veterans who need support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For veterans in need of help, the hardest part is often knowing where to start.

Housing assistance, food programs, peer support, education benefits, the information exists, but it’s scattered across social media posts, websites and outdated links. When someone is already in crisis, sorting through it all can feel overwhelming.

That’s the problem a local veterans group set out to solve.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 has launched the Coastal Bend Veteran Resource Guide, a free, mobile-friendly online tool designed to make help easier to find for veterans across the Coastal Bend.

The website compiles dozens of vetted resources into one place, organized by category; including housing and food assistance, daily needs, peer support, employment and education. With a few taps, veterans can see what services are available in their own community.

Coastal Bend Veteran Resource Guide

“What we decided to do was compile all of it, put it into different categories and make it on a website,” said Skyler Barker, commander of MOPH Chapter 598. “That way they can save it, they can share it and just have access to it easier than trying to scroll back through Facebook to find those resources.”

Barker said the idea came after seeing a veterans newsletter that listed more than 40 pages of available services. He notes its valuable information, but difficult to navigate, especially online.

“That’s decision fatigue,” Barker said. “There’s an abundance of resources, and when you’re in a time of crisis, it gets difficult to scroll and find things. A lot of times, veterans just say, ‘I’ll figure it out myself.’ We’re hoping to alleviate that.”

The guide is built to work even for veterans experiencing homelessness, many of whom still have access to smartphones and Wi-Fi.

“They can save the website and pull it up when they need it, clothing, food, housing, it’s all there,” Barker said.

As the guide came together, Barker said he was surprised by the sheer number of peer-support programs available locally.

Those programs include outdoor recreation, art therapy, archery, fitness and other veteran-focused activities, options Barker said many veterans seek out before turning to medical or clinical services.

For Barker, the mission is personal.

“Peer to peer is what got me out of the dark days, another veteran,” he said. “We’re not going to stand at the top of the hole and say, ‘Hey, just grab my hand.’ Veterans get down in there with you and say, ‘Let me show you the way out.’”

He hopes the resource guide serves that same purpose.

“This guide is our way of getting in the hole with you,” Barker said.

The Coastal Bend Veterans Resource Guide will continue to grow. Barker said the group is actively accepting submissions for additional trusted, peer-focused resources, while avoiding business advertisements or medical provider promotions.

“We want veterans to reach out,” he said. “If you’ve been through a program you loved, even if it’s not local, let us know, and we’ll get it added.”

Click here to access the Coastal Bend Veterans Resource Guide.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!