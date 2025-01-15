Buc Days starts a little bit early this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The folks at Buc Days are doing the annual Rally Night Parade a little different this year.

No, the parade route isn't going to change. Yes, the parade is going to start at Buc Stadium once again. It's the date that's moving up just a bit.

The Rally Night Parade will now take place on April 26, 2025, kicking off Buc Days in style. That's a week earlier than in previous years.

Buc Days

“Rally Credit Union is proud to support Buc Days, a treasured tradition in Corpus Christi, for the 13th consecutive year. Our commitment to community support and giving back aligns perfectly with the Buccaneer Commission's mission of promoting tradition and community pride. We believe in lifting up the communities we serve, and Buc Days provides an excellent platform to do just that. By supporting this event, we are not only celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Coastal Bend but also contributing to the educational scholarships that make a significant difference in the lives of local students. At Rally, our purpose is to improve lives and drive possibilities, and we are dedicated to being good neighbors and showing up when our community needs us the most” said Robin Sims of Rally Credit Union.

The Driscoll Children’s Parade will follow its traditional route along Shoreline Blvd, taking place on May 10, 2025. The parade will feature marching bands, dance groups, and colorful floats from local schools and youth organizations. The parade highlights the vibrant energy of the city’s next generation.

Buc Days

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.