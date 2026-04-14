Buc Days celebrates 88 years with major economic impact for Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Buccaneer Days Festival is set to return to Corpus Christi's Bayfront from April 30 through May 10, bringing significant economic benefits and educational opportunities to the Coastal Bend.

Johnny Philipello, President and CEO of the Buccaneer Commission, told city council members that last year's festival attracted 112,000 unique visitors, with nearly 20,000 coming from outside the local market.

"Of those 20,000 folks that came from out of market, they brought about $10 million of impact with them to our event," Philipello said during his presentation to council.

The festival's economic reach extends beyond visitor spending. According to a new economic impact study conducted with Tourism Economics, Buc Days contributes to approximately 555 jobs during the 11-day period and generates about $600,000 in local and state taxes from out-of-town visitors alone.

Beyond entertainment, the festival maintains a strong commitment to education. At the end of last year's event, the commission awarded over $364,000, primarily in scholarships to local students. Since 1996, the organization has distributed $2.6 million in educational support.

"We've also helped the museums, the Science and History Museum, the art museum, Harbor Playhouse," Philipello explained. "There's a variety of ways that we reach those different students."

The commission's leadership program takes on 20 high school seniors from Kingsville to Sinton, awarding over $100,000 in scholarships at the event's conclusion.

This year's festival features several new initiatives and expanded programming:

New Kickoff Event: The traditional children's parade and 5K, typically held on the festival's final Saturday, have been moved to April 18th as a regional kickoff event in partnership with the city of Portland.

The traditional children's parade and 5K, typically held on the festival's final Saturday, have been moved to April 18th as a regional kickoff event in partnership with the city of Portland. STEAM Expo Growth: What started six years ago as a collaboration with Citgo has grown into a major educational component featuring robotics, aerial drone, and university-level competitions with teams from institutions including the University of Michigan and the University of Central Florida.

University Partnerships:

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will host an "Islander Fest" with 1,500 students attending PBR events

A&M-Kingsville will have "Javelina Night" on May 7 featuring alumni receptions and student performances

Del Mar College will host pancake breakfasts on their campuses leading up to the festival

Entertainment offerings include:

51 bands performing over 11 days, mostly local acts

PBR Velocity Tour Finals on May 1st and 2nd

Rodeo Corpus Christi (May 5-9), ranked 12th among 800+ PRCA rodeos nationwide

Expanded concert series with performances throughout the event



In a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity, the festival will feature "Buccaneer Days Build" - constructing a house frame on the festival grounds that will later be moved to its permanent foundation for a single mother and her children.

"Our goal is to help fully fund this house for a single mother and her children to move into as soon as we can get it accomplished," Philipello said.

The festival, which began in 1938, continues to serve as one of the region's premier community events, supported by over 100 corporate partners, 300 volunteers, and city staff who help coordinate the extensive logistics required for the 11-day celebration.

For more information about events and schedules, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!