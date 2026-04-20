Bubba's 33 national fundraiser benefits American Eagle Foundation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, April 22, Bubba's 33 locations across the country will invite the public to participate in a fundraiser supporting the American Eagle Foundation. In honor of Ace, the Bubba's 33 mascot, every Bubba's 33 restaurant will donate 100% of all April 22 dine-in and to-go proceeds to the organization.

As part of the community outreach effort, Bubba's 33 will partner with schools, churches, libraries, and other local organizations to provide coloring sheets for children ages 12 and under. Kids who complete and turn in their coloring sheets at any Bubba's 33 location will receive a free Kids Meal. The partnership has already proven successful, raising $123,000 for the organization in 2025.

Bubba's 33

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Bubba's 33," says American Eagle Foundation CEO Lori Moore. "This partnership allows us to further our mission in an engaging and authentic way. We're ready to soar with ACE the Eagle!"

The American Eagle Foundation (AEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation, education, and protection of birds of prey, with a primary focus on the bald eagle. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Kodak, Tennessee, AEF operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

For more information or to support their mission, please visit the American Eagle Foundation's official website at eagles.org.

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