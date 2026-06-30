Bubba's 33 in Corpus Christi raises money for combat veteran housing throughout July

Bubba's 33 in Corpus Christi is kicking off its "Burger for the Brave" promotion Wednesday, raising money for Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds houses for combat veterans.

The promotion runs through the entire month of July. For every burger sold, the restaurant donates $1 to the organization. Customers can also make additional donations at the restaurant.

Jordan Dotson, managing partner at Bubba's 33, said the restaurant sells its Patriot Burger year-round, but the July promotion is specifically geared toward supporting veterans.

"We donate $1 for every burger sold. And then also, you can donate as much as you'd like as well. We donate, donate that to um Homes for our Troops, which builds houses for combat veterans," Dotson said.

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