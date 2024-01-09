Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend receives $20,000 grant from Texas Molecular

Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend and Texas Molecular

Receives a $20,000 grant to help increase educational and after school programs to the community

On Monday, January 8, Texas Molecular stopped by the B&GC Greenwood facility to present the donation

For nearly 66 years, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend has been offering educational programs and after-school care to thousands of kids. But they couldn’t do it without the support and funding from groups like statewide waste management corporation, Texas Molecular.

“We’ve been part of the boys and girls club for the past three years, we’ve been supporting them. The work they do here is outstanding for the community, outstanding for the children," Stephen Franklin, the company's national account manager said.

The Boys and Girls Club said they had no idea they’d be receiving a $20,000 grant on Monday.

“It was a surprise contribution to us, so we were very fortunate and very excited to receive the funds," Kim Barrientos, President & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend said.

Franklin said that the donation helps the community as a whole and since Texas Molecular is apart of that community, he and the others wanted to help out with the organization. The Boys and Girls Club has diligently aimed at filling the gap between school and home for kids ages 6 to 18 years old.

Ralph Silva was one of those kids and now works to inspire the others who are part of the organization that previously invested in him.

“I think everyone should invest in our youth because they are our future," Silva said. "I started here as a young boy and worked by way through elementary, middle school and high school. So I encourage other youth, I did it, you can do it as well.”

The donation will also help buy program supplies and provide more scholarships to students. For the new year, the Boys and Girls Club said they plan to continue partnering with other groups and organizations across the Coastal Bend in hopes to encourage a better future for the youth.

To get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, check out the organization's website for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.