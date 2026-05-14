Both sides in the Ramon Ayala Jr. sexual abuse drama spar in dueling news conferences

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of the men accusing Ramon Ayala Jr. of sexual misconduct appeared at a news conference Thursday morning at the McAllen Convention Center, where Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed 3 lawsuits against Ayala Jr. since February, presented the latest allegations.

Ramon Ayala Jr. is the son of Norteno music legend Ramon Ayala Sr.

Angel Ramirez, lead singer for Ayala's band, and bassist Eliud Gonzalez were present at the news conference.

Gonzalez said he was one of the people Ramon Ayala Jr. sexually assaulted.

In their civil lawsuits, the men accused Ayala Jr. of unwanted sexual contact that in some cases caused injury. They claim Ayala Jr. routinely grabbed the buttocks of certain people and would frequently walk around their tour bus in the nude. Ayala Jr. is also accused of frequently being high on cocaine and throwing cocaine on people.

Ramon Ayala Sr. posted a statement on social media saying the allegations have caused his family and staff deep pain.

"I have confidence that the truth will ultimately come to light through the proper legal process," Ayala Sr. said.

Ayala Sr. and his attorney, Ray Thomas, also held a news conference Thursday afternoon. Thomas said it was profoundly lamentable that his client is named in the civil lawsuits.

Thomas criticized attorney Tony Buzbee for trying to play out the case in public instead of the courtroom.

"That leaves us no choice but to also respond in the same way, in the court of public opinion," Thomas said.

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