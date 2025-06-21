CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families gathered at the Gulf Coast Humane Society Saturday morning for their monthly "Read and Rollover" event, where children read books to shelter animals waiting for adoption.

Books and belly rubs: A story time for shelter animals

The monthly story time connects community members with animals at the shelter while helping children build reading confidence. The program also provides valuable socialization for the dogs and cats, helping them learn good habits through human interaction.

"I hope all these animals get adopted. They're such great animals, they are all so nice and I hope they can all find homes," 12 year old Aria Gomez said.

"I hope next time we get to see the kittens again and I hope we get to have fun again with the dogs and cats," said 6 year old Ava Gomez.

The nonprofit maintains a library for children to select books, though some first-time participants brought their own from home.

Those interested in participating can attend "Read and Rollover" every third Saturday of the month from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

