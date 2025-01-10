Bobby Galvan Sr.'s funeral details released

Bobby Galvan Sr., an icon in the Coastal Bend music community, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the age of 95.

Galvan Sr. came from a long line of musicians, with his father Rafael Galvan opening the historic Galvan Ballroom in 1949 with a music store below.

There was where his son sold, mended and rented musical equipment to young musicians in the Coastal Bend. He even charged low rental prices to help encourage musical growth in young high schoolers, many who went on to become accomplished musicians themselves.

Galvan Sr. himself was a talented saxophonist, and helped found the Texas Jazz Festival, in addition to releasing his own music, including "The Moon Tune" and more.

For those who would like to pay their respects, funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Pius Catholic Church, located at 5620 Gollihar Rd., with the Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Visitation will take place beforehand at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a reception after the Mass.

