Blue Angels squadron pilots getting ready for a spectacular air show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The United States Navy‘s Blue Angel squadron landed at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi Thursday morning.

The squadron is preparing for the Wings Over South Texas Airshow, which NAS-CC will host on Saturday, May 10. NAS-Corpus Christi has not hosted an airshow since 2019. Buc Days hosted the airshow when the Blue Angels were here in Corpus Christi in 2021 and 2023.

Many Blue Angel pilots are returning to the base where they first trained to fly as student pilots.

Adam Bryan, Commanding Officer and Flight Leader of the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels, says NAS-CC set the foundation for his success today.

"This is a very special place for myself as well as all the other teammates here. You know, half the pilots in the Navy start flight school here. Fly their first naval aircraft, so this area of South Texas kind of made me the aviator I am, as well as the rest of the aviators here," said Commanding Officer Adam Bryan.

Many of the Blue Angel team members are from other parts of Texas as well, like Wes Perkins.

Perkins says he's been in the Navy for 12 years and a Blue Angel for 2 years. Many of the naval aviation students, specifically those in primary and advanced flight training, are down here, both in Corpus and Kingsville.

"So this is more or less our target audience for our replacements in the future. So it's a big deal for us to bring our jets down here, showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, and hopefully inspire them to, well, for their dreams within Naval Aviation, if nothing else, become part of the Blue Angel team in the future," said Perkins.

Perkins says his family is traveling down to Corpus Christi to watch the show.

"I would say excitement out of performing for the people that you know and for the state that you're a part of, which makes it a little more special in my opinion. Not that any other show isn't special, this one just means a lot more to me," added Perkins.

The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is expected to draw about 60,000 spectators, including many potential future Blue Angel aviators.

Schedule

9:00 a.m. - Gates Open

11:15 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies

11:25 a.m. - National Anthem w/US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump

11:27 a.m. - US Navy VT-28 T-6B Texan II Flyover at end of National Anthem

11:30 a.m. - CNATRA Parade of Trainers

TH-57s

TH-73s

T-6Bs

T-44s

T-54

T-45Cs

12:00 p.m. - US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet Demonstration

12:15 p.m. - US Coast Guard MH-65E Search & Rescue Demonstration

12:25 p.m. - US Navy F-35C Lightning II Demonstration (2-Ship)

12:50 p.m. - Aarron Deliu Extra 330 Aerobatics

1:04 p.m. - US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration

1:19 p.m. - US Air Force Heritage Flight (F-22 & P-51)

1:42 p.m. - Skip Stewart Pitts Aerobatics

1:56 p.m. - US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Full Show Fighter Jets

2:31 p.m. - MiG-17 Aerobatics

2:50 p.m. - US Marine Corps Blue Angels C-130J Demonstration

3:00 p.m. - U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron the Blue Angels

4:30 p.m. - Show Ends, Static Displays Close

