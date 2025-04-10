Blue Angels prepare for takeoff for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show 2025 at NAS-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi is preparing to host the 2025 Wings Over South Texas Air Show on May 10, 2025.

The Friday air show will only be open to those with base access and guests. However, the Saturday show will be open to the public.

The last time NAS-CC hosted a Blue Angels Air Show was back in 2019.

"The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is one of Corpus Christi’s largest events, attracting over 60,000 spectators. There will be an unbelievable lineup of aerobatic performers along with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels," stated US Navy officials on their website.

The air show offers free admission and parking, and no tickets are required to attend.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, or any other seating.

