Blue Angels dazzle the crowd in anticipated return of Wings Over South Texas Air Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels dazzled crowds Saturday at the Wings Over South Texas Air Show, marking the event’s highly anticipated return to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi for the first time since 2019.
The free public show, held on the airfield, drew hundreds of spectators eager to witness the precision flying of the renowned demonstration squadron. The Blue Angels’ performance capped off a full day of aerial displays, including demonstrations by the F/A-18F Super Hornet, F-35C Lightning II, and F-22 Raptor.
Among the attendees was Ellen McDonough, a devoted fan who traveled to Corpus Christi specifically for the show. "I grew up going to the air shows at Hanscom Air Force in Massachusetts and seeing the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, and my dad was a huge fan," McDonough said. "Every time I see them, I'm a 5-year-old girl again."
For McDonough and countless others, the air show was a chance to relive childhood excitement and celebrate military aviation. "I'm a fan," she said simply.
The show also featured aerobatic performances, military demonstrations, and a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team flag jump during the national anthem.
The Blue Angels’ appearance served as the grand finale, showcasing the teamwork and skill of the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. The team’s signature C-130J "Fat Albert" also performed earlier in the day.
