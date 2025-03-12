Beach to Bay race organizers racing to find more volunteers... and fast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The race is on to find more volunteers for this year's Beach to Bay marathon. With a recent date change, organizers lost a good chunk of their volunteers. Now, they need your help more than ever before.

“It’s the biggest relay marathon in America. Now is the time we’re calling for action for volunteers,” race organizer Doug McBee said.

Beach to Bay is returning for its 47th year with about 12,000 runners and thousands of volunteers.

“The race wouldn’t happen without volunteers,” McBee said.

There are volunteers like Kayla Salinas, who found her passion doing what she calls doing the groundwork. She’s been working with the Beach to Bay committee for two years. She does social media work, but also serves the day of the race.

“I feel this sense of freedom, this sense of joy and fulfillment. It’s hard to explain unless you experience int yourself,” Salinas said.

This year, Kayla will hand out thousands of packets to runners was part of one of her assignments, but if they need her for anything else, she said she’s ready to lace up and get going.

“I’m willing and ready. I’ll zippidy zoo-da wherever they need me,” Salinas said.

This year, the race date falls on May 31, which is on the same day as another big event in town.

“The Navy base had asked us to move our date because they’re having an air show on our regular date, but it just so happened that it coincided with some graduations,” McBee said.

Because of that date change, race organizers lost an important group of volunteers: high schoolers.

“We’re about 50% of what we need to be right now,” Mcbee said.

That’s why they need your help right now.

“It’s not early, it’s right on time or a little late. We need groups now. We need commitments now. There’s a lot to assign and it’s got to be organized. It doesn’t just start now, it started after last years race. Its a year round ordeal,” McBee said.

There’s plenty of jobs available for everyone.

“We have water stop groups that pass out water to runners, we have groups at the finish line that pass out soda, we need volunteer groups to hand out pizza. There’s people who hand out medals at the finish line,” McBee said.

The money raised goes right back into the hands of the community, into the very same groups that volunteer to help out with their mission in serving others too.

“Instead of having a carwash or a bake sale, come out, have a good time, we’ll give them a tee shirt and a little bit of money,” McBee said.

They need you, because this race doesn’t take a village, it takes a whole city as well as surrounding areas.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering for the 47th annual Beach to Bay Marathon, head over to their website at beachtobayrelay.com. There you will find an email address that you can send a message to for more information. If you prefer to call, call 361-980-1182 the sooner the better. They need volunteers on the day of the race as well as the day before.

