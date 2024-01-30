Watch Now
20-foot geyser erupts in back yard over night

Water main break on Cape Cod Dr. sends water gushing over 2-story home
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 30, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Chelise Hyatt lives on the 300 block of Cape Cod Drive and says that at 4 am on Tuesday, her household was woken by what they thought was a hurricane. They quickly realized it was January and, as it turned out, it was a broken city water main sending water spraying above their 2-story house.

They explored the backyard as best they could and called the city to send a crew out.

The Hyatt family's biggest concern was a bank of batteries that were stored in the back of the house that was beginning to flood.

The neighbors were helpful and offered warm showers, but they were next in line to have their water shut off to get the water main fixed.

The city expected about 30 homes to be affected by the break. City workers were still working on this problem when this story was published but the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

