Therapy animals help Texas A&M Corpus Christi students de-stress before finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M Corpus Christi's Counseling Center brought therapy animals to campus today for their annual "Paws on the Island" event, offering students a chance to relax before finals week.

The event, now in its 10th year, provides therapy animals for students to interact with as a stress-relief measure during the high-pressure period before final exams.

"Have free food, go pet some dogs some cats, get a little massage, it's definitely stress-relief central," said Kenna Williams, a junior at the university.

"We know that animals relieve stress and many students are away from their pets back home so this is a nice opportunity for them to relax and enjoy themselves," Theresa Sharp, the director of the counseling center, said.

In addition to the therapy animals, students were treated to free massages and aromatherapy treatments to help reduce stress before the pressure of finals begins.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.