The Psychology of "ghosting" and how it occurs among neighbors

When it comes to being ignored, otherwise known as "ghosting", many people, especially between the ages of 18-25, deal with this when reaching out to friends.

"My friends and I were a group of three, and one of them ended up getting a girlfriend who didn’t really like the rest of us," TAMUCC Business major Ahmood Sanabreh said. So, he just slowly started ghosting us.”

That's not all. Sometimes, even a love interest or a family member could be ghosted as well.

“So we started talking for a little bit, but then he ended up transferring out of the class because he did so bad," TAMUCC Psychology Student Aaliyah Lopez said. "Then, he never talked to me again."

To find out more about this topic, Neighborhood News Reporter Tyrese Boone took a visit to TAMUCC to speak to Dr. Darcey Powell to learn how ghosting begins.

“When you think about ghosting, it’s this idea of deciding that you are done with the relationship and you’re going to stop communication with that other person until they figure it out," Powell said.

So what’s the main reason for this? Well, it could be unspoken emotions, forgetting to respond, or even avoiding tough situations.

“If you feel like it’s not a particularly important relationship, more likely to do it,"she said. "There are also other things that may go wrong. Maybe, they did something that really upset-ted you, and you’re like I can’t or I just can’t even. Right? More likely to ghost. We have some research, too, that people also do to avoid confrontation. If they’re concerned about how someone might respond if they were to tell them face to face that they don’t want to be with them. The process of ending relationships is difficult."

According to Powell, two to three of every four single people in ghosting studies have dealt with this problem, which could cause confusion and sadness from both sides.

“We did everything together," Sanabreh said when speaking about his former friend. "So, just knowing that some girl cause him to ghost us and just leave us, it felt pretty sad."

So how can we curve this issue? According to Powell and students that spoke to us, it seems very simple…….Communicate. And if that doesn't work... There's plenty of fish in the coastal bend sea.

“There’s like 8 billion people in the world and you’re going to meet somebody new," Lopez said. "No matter if it’s a love interest, friend or family member, or something like that, They're other people who will care about you.”

