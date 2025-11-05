The Free Store founder steps up to help families during government shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown, now more than a month long, is leaving millions of Americans struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. Here in the Coastal Bend, local nonprofits are stepping up to meet the growing demand.

One of those is The Free Store, a grassroots organization founded by Marilena Garza. What started as a small community outreach program for clothing and shoes has now become a lifeline for hundreds of families.

“Initially, my nonprofit’s focus was clothing and shoes particularly,” Garza said. “We had to pick up food just because of the need. The need was staring us in the face saying, ‘Hey, thanks for the shoes, but I haven’t eaten in two days.’”

Garza said her organization has seen a nearly 40% increase in requests for help since the shutdown began. Many of those coming for food, clothing, and hygiene items are new faces, people who’ve never had to ask for help before.

“The Coastal Bend is hurting very, very bad,” Garza said. “We are not buckling, not just from the underfunding, but also the increase in the demand. But we’re going to try — we’re not going to give up.”

Garza describes the Free Store as a “community hub,” a place where people can not only pick up food and supplies, but also connect with others who understand their struggles.

“Here at The Free Store, kindness makes a difference,” Garza said. “Reaching out to someone and saying, ‘What else do you need?’ goes a long way. It could be food, hygiene, clothing, or even connecting them with another nonprofit that offers medical or mental health help.”

Even before the shutdown, Garza said the community was already seeing rising poverty rates, driven by the cost of living, job shortages, and inflation. Those challenges have only intensified.

She added that smaller, local organizations like hers are facing mounting pressure to keep up.

“Help small, help local,” Garza urged. "Us smaller nonprofits are having to compete against these multi-billion dollar corporations, and we just can’t compete with that kind of infrastructure. But we’re the ones actually out in the community, seeing the people, hearing their stories, and building relationships.”

This Thanksgiving, Garza is channeling that community spirit into a major event, a free Thanksgiving meal and resource event. At the event, the Free Store will also connect people to medical, dental, and mental health services, as well as resources for substance abuse and domestic violence support.

The Free Store plans to feed more than 200 people on November 23 at 1 p.m. at Elevate 361, located at 3015 Morgan Avenue.

Garza said community donations have already covered most of the food, but the organization still needs monetary donations to cover supplies, transportation, and ongoing outreach efforts.

“If you can’t donate money, donate your time,” she said. “If you can’t volunteer, spread the word. Let people know there’s help out there. Nobody should be digging in the trash for food when we have a community that cares.”

To learn how to donate or volunteer with The Free Store, head to the nonprofit's social media page.

